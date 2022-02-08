BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could see solid gains versus yen as stars align

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar has a good chance of making further gains against the Japanese yen as positioning, fundamental and technical factors align.

As the speculative dollar long falls, those that remain long have a good chance of effecting a greenback rebound in the days and weeks ahead. .

The dollar looks set to climb against the yen as the market is expecting a year of aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve that will eclipse the Bank of Japan. .

BOJ's Kuroda recently vowed to keep ultra-easy policy, brushing aside the view it could follow in the footsteps of more hawkish U.S. and European peers.

USD/JPY is on course to extend gains from the February 114.16 base and register a daily close above the 115.67 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 116.35 to 113.47 (EBS) January setback. That would boost the market's technical outlook and unmask the recent 116.35 multi-year peak. However, a failure to overcome the 115.67 Fibo will warn of a near-term USD/JPY top.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

