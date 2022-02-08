Culture

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could see solid gains versus yen as stars align

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

The U.S. dollar has a good chance of making further gains against the Japanese yen as positioning, fundamental and technical factors align.

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar has a good chance of making further gains against the Japanese yen as positioning, fundamental and technical factors align.

As the speculative dollar long falls, those that remain long have a good chance of effecting a greenback rebound in the days and weeks ahead. .

The dollar looks set to climb against the yen as the market is expecting a year of aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve that will eclipse the Bank of Japan. .

BOJ's Kuroda recently vowed to keep ultra-easy policy, brushing aside the view it could follow in the footsteps of more hawkish U.S. and European peers.

USD/JPY is on course to extend gains from the February 114.16 base and register a daily close above the 115.67 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 116.35 to 113.47 (EBS) January setback. That would boost the market's technical outlook and unmask the recent 116.35 multi-year peak. However, a failure to overcome the 115.67 Fibo will warn of a near-term USD/JPY top.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3JcvrRH

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Leadership Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Culture

Explore

Most Popular