BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could see a bigger slump against the yen

Jan 14 (Reuters) - There will likely be a bigger U.S. dollar slump against the Japanese yen in coming sessions, though USD/JPY needs to see a break and close under daily cloud support that currently spans the 113.17-64 region.

On Friday the dollar fell to its lowest level in more than two months as investors took the view that most of the recent hawkishness from the Federal Reserve has already been priced in. Against its rivals, the dollar's losses were most pronounced versus the yen.

Japan's Nikkei index ended lower on Friday, tracking weak finish on Wall Street Thursday, benefiting the yen. However the yen has also been in demand as a Reuters report revealed that the Bank of Japan policymakers are debating how soon they can start telegraphing an eventual interest rate hike.

FX traders have sold USD/JPY for most of the week. Wednesday saw USD/JPY register a 67-pip drop, the biggest one-day fall since Nov. 26. Those sales intensified since NY trading on Thursday, EBS flow data shows. EUR/JPY has been relatively steady, despite USD/JPY's recent slump.

