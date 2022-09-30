BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could resume correction if pullback pattern holds

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose on Friday, halting a correction that erased its gains following the latest Fed meeting, but technicals suggest scope for more downside, supported by policymakers' acknowledgment of global risk factors.

The dollar became extremely overbought as it rallied following the Fed's 75bp hike on Sept. 21 -- and below-forecast 50bp BoE hike a day later -- and rapid risk-off flows catalyzed by a UK tax-cut announcement.

With peak Fed rates pricing stalled and those most recent gains eliminated, the dollar must advance beyond Thursday's 113.79 high to confirm the correction's end.

Otherwise an eventual retreat toward the rising 50-day moving average and daily cloud top at 108.62/7.47 would fit with pullbacks since May.

Fed speakers, while warning against premature rate cuts, have also mentioned monitoring international developments after financial market disruptions forced the BoE into emergency gilts purchases, postponing sales it had planned .

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a hawk, said this week rates may peak near the 4.5% level already priced in. Meanwhile, the ECB faces 6.1% core inflation versus U.S. core PCE at 4.9% , with peak ECB policy rate pricing at 2.8%.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.