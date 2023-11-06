BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could recoup half its drop vs yen, but double-top still looms

Nov 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY could recover half of last week's slide, as the dive in U.S. yields behind that slide wanes and dovish reactions to the Treasury refunding plan, Fed meeting and U.S. data now face huge government debt auctions and Fed speakers likely pushing back on big rate-cut pricing.

The 6-8bp rebound in Treasury yields from 2- to 10-year tenors on Monday pushed USD/JPY back up to Thursday's 149.845 low on EBS, but there's space for a 50% retracement of last week's 151.74-49.18 dive at 150.46 that sits between this week's largest options expiries at 150 and 151.

Reaching that resistance may depend on the Fed's Senior Loan Officers Survey painting a sufficiently healthy credit and economic picture to avoid an acceleration of Fed rate-cut pricing. The bigger test will be the strength of bidding in this week's $112bln Treasury refunding auctions after the sharp fall in yields from October's peaks.

There is also risk that Fed speakers later this week will dissuade the market from pricing in a very dovish policy path, since that could ease financial conditions faster than officials want.

The 2023 and 2022 highs at 151.74/94 formed a bearish major double-top, as Fed-BoJ divergence begins to reverse.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

