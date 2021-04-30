BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could get first April buy signal on last day of the month

April 30 (Reuters) - The dollar surged 0.7% on Friday, its biggest daily gain since late February, which put it on track for its first daily on-close buy signal in April, helped by month-end profit taking and another round of very robust U.S. economic reports .

The dollar index's 3% drop in April left it oversold ahead of month-end book-squaring plans, with prices now above the daily on-close pivot point from Wednesday's 91.127 high, near the 23.6% Fibo of the March 31 to April 29 downtrend at 91.13.

The daily cloud base at 91.297 capped gains, partly because Treasury yields weakened slightly on the day despite solid U.S. data. The daily cloud base flattens out at 91.558 on Monday, near the 38.2% Fibo and 55-day moving average by 91.57.

The April ISM manufacturing PMI is out Monday, with the services index and ADP on Wednesday, as warm-ups for Friday's employment report, expected to show payrolls up over 900k for a second straight month.

Key is whether Friday's rapid dollar rebound persists after month-end and pre-UK holiday trading ends. If so, and 91.57 is cleared, the 50% Fibo at 91.93 would be next.

