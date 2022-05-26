BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could falter if US economy fails upcoming data tests
May 26 (Reuters) - The dollar index has fallen as much as 3.2% in its retreat from this month's 19-1/2-year highs -- which paused at support on Tuesday -- and it will augment those losses if Friday's U.S. PCE and next week's jobs report extend recent data underperformance.
April's 3.9% drop in pending home sales became the latest data disappointment.
Overbought daily studies have corrected and there's decent support between 101 and 101.35, but weeklies remain top-heavy.
Treasury-bund yield spreads -- the primary driver of the index -- have tightened as traders trimmed peak Fed rate-hike pricing and lifted ECB tightening expectations to more realistic levels.
The dollar's slide has caught up with the roughly 40bp drop in 2-year Treasury-bund yield spreads from this year's highs. A clear weakening of the extremely tight U.S. labor market would be needed to send the dollar down to the weekly kijun line and 50% Fibo of this year's advance at 99.82.
Key is how much Fed hiking markets project after PCE and payrolls -- beyond the 50bp moves in June and July the Fed has telegraphed.
(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)
