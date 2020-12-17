US Markets

BUZZ--COMMENT-Dollar could crash below major levels in 2021

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

The fragile dollar looks set for a steeper drop in the coming days and weeks and appears likely to crash below major technical levels.

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The fragile dollar looks set for a steeper drop in the coming days and weeks and appears likely to crash below major technical levels.

The dollar set two-and-a-half-year lows against other major currencies, including the British pound and euro, on Thursday as progress toward a U.S. stimulus package and a Brexit deal boosted risk appetite . The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, has fallen in 13 of the past 20 Decembers and is on course to do the same this year .

The USD index has dropped under the major 91.729 Fibonacci level, a 76.4% retrace of the 88.251 to 102.99 (2018 to 2020) rise, and will likely close below it at the end of December. That should lead to a 2021 slump through the 2018 88.251 low, that in turn would expose the 200-month moving average at 86.876. Related

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

