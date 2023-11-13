BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could be on verge of a much bigger recovery

Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. dollar could be on the verge of a much bigger recovery in the days and weeks ahead as recent greenback sales seem to have ground to a halt.

Federal Reserve policymakers, including Chair Jerome Powell, last week suggested the battle against inflation may not be over yet, prompting a scaling back of market rate cut bets that pushed up short-dated Treasury yields and supported the greenback. The Fed is expected to remain in front in terms of having the highest interest rates when compared to other major economies, with the exception of the Bank of England.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, recently registered a bear trap below the 105.501 Fibo, a 23.6% retrace of the 99.549 to 107.34 2023 rise. A bear trap is set when a market breaks below a technical level but subsequently reverses and is usually a bullish sign. Especially as 14-week momentum remains positive for now.

