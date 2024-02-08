BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could be on the verge of much bigger gains

Feb 8 (Reuters) - FX traders could be gearing up to take the U.S. dollar higher in the days and weeks ahead, as the technical outlook remains positive and the greenback usually climbs in February.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, has made solid gains since the turn of the year. Last Friday it closed above the thick Ichimoku cloud that spans the 102.055-103.860 region. That adds to the overall positive technical outlook.

The index looks set to probe the 104.769 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of the 107.34 to 100.61 (October to December) drop. Fourteen-day momentum remains positive, reinforcing the overall upside bias for an eventual break above the 104.769 Fibo.

The dollar traded in a , as traders digested comments from policymakers in the previous session. On Wednesday, several Fed speakers gave a range of reasons for feeling little urgency to start easing policy or to move quickly once they do.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/4972bJw

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.