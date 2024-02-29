BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could be in trouble vs yen if ISMs, payrolls fizzle

Feb 29 (Reuters) - The dollar's uptrend against the yen is facing crunch time with upcoming ISM and non-farm payrolls, and with the market sitting on nearly the largest net USD/JPY long since 2017.

Hawkish BoJ comments and MoF intervention chatter that lifted JGB yields led to a break of its 2024 uptrend line even before PCE and claims data caused Fed rate cut expectations to rise.

The $10.066bln net spec IMM short yen position is largely premised on high and rising Treasury-JGB yields spreads boosting carry trade returns. While Thursday's 3bp drop in two-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads to 4.446% still leaves them quite high, they've fallen 12bp from this week's 2024 highs and 71bp from last year's peak.

There is a 0.8 21-day correlation between those yield spreads and USD/JPY prices.

USD/JPY's failure after 11 days to clear February's 150.88 highs and today's breakdown below 2024's uptrend line mean today's make-or-break session for the uptrend is a break.

Augmenting that view are unexpected drops in U.S. pending home sales and Chicago PMI. That data and the PCE and jobless claims releases have raised the probability of a June rate cut and pricing in of 2024 cuts to 86bp from 78bp earlier this week.

A sub-149 close would target the kijun at 148.39. The falling tenkan at 150.05 is now resistance.

