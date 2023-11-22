BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar could be facing a 10-yen fall as Fed hikes hit home

Repeats with no changes

Nov 21 (Reuters) - USD/JPY could be at the start of a roughly a 10-yen medium-term slide as the potential reversal of the biggest Fed rate hiking cycle in decades leads traders dismantle their largest speculative long position since 2017.

High nominal and rising real rates are taking an increasingly heavy toll on the economy and inflation, as illustrated most recently by Tuesday's report showing existing home sales fell to their lowest since 2010.

Though USD/JPY found some support near October's 147.30 low with a bounce from its low of 147.155, the massive positioning overhang is daunting, currently at 130,249 contracts, the biggest in almost exactly nine years.

When the market dissolved that spec long position back in 2017, USD/JPY fell 10 big figures.

If such a slide were to begin now -- measured from this year's 151.92 double-top, by 2022's 32-year peak at 151.94 -- it would put in play the rising 200-day moving average, last at 141.55, and the 38.2% retracement of 2023's uptrend at 142.48.

Nearer-term, the focus is on a close below October's 147.30 spike lows and the 100-DMA and rising daily cloud base at 146.57/29 last.

This afternoon's Fed meeting minutes are unlikely to add much to the oft-repeated Fed policy narrative that it's too soon to start talking about rate cuts that futures have already priced in starting in May.

