BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar correction reversed by CPI, upside hurdles loom, sales data key

The USD index rebounded from key supports on Thursday after slightly hot U.S. CPI data helped reverse the recent correction in overbought Treasury yields, but a return to October's trend highs may be a tall order.

The index's 105.53 correction low on Thursday held above the 23.6% Fibo of the July-October rally and the weekly on-close pivot point at 105.50-51 by the pivotal 30-day moving average.

And EUR/USD, the majority component of the index, tumbled from analogous resistance.

The currency index is now probing beyond the broken uptrend line from July's lows at 106.24 and 10-DMA at 106.32. The downtrend line from Oct. 3 and 6 highs is at 106.50. A close above those hurdles would suggest another run toward October's 107.34 peak.

But weekly Bolli, average true range and cloud top resistance near that peak and up to 107.78 next week look daunting unless 2- and 10-year Treasury-bund yields spreads make new October highs. That might require retail sales on Tuesday beat very subdued forecasts and underpin short-term Treasury yields and the Fed's high-for-longer mantra.

The dollar might also be driven higher if conflict between Israel and Hamas is seen widening regionally, lifting haven dollar demand and energy prices simultaneously.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3tzYKLk

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3LZTRSa

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.