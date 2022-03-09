BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar correction nears major supports

March 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index slipped on Wednesday as markets worked off recent overbought technical conditions, but without a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis any such corrective pull-backs may be limited by key supports.

The dollar and other safe havens frantically sought since the Russian invasion of Ukraine are coming in for corrections, accentuated by reports the EU will ramp up joint debt issuance to offset the impact of the crisis and to fund better energy and security efforts.

The dollar index's daily RSI hit a hugely overbought 77.4 reading with Monday's 99.415 price peak. Wednesday's low is just below the upper 21-day Bolli at 98.23, an initial step in correcting overbought prices.

Key supports are by the Feb. 24 initial spike up to 97.74 on the Russian invasion news. That's by the 38.2% Fibo of the February-March advance, the 10-day moving average, uptrend line from Jan. 23's low and 61.8% Fibo of the 2020-21 pandemic drop at 97.725-795.

A diplomatic solution to the war would trigger a much bigger dollar correction, perhaps toward the uptrend-defining 21-week moving average, last at 95.926. But, there's no indication Russia is de-escalating .

Treasury-Bund yields spreads are falling back, lifting EUR/USD, the index's primary component, but unwinding of safe-haven trades is weighing most on the dollar.

