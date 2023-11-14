BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar correcting vs yen as softer Treasury yields weigh

Nov 14 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell sharply on Tuesday, slipping through 151 following a downside surprise in the latest U.S. CPI report across the board, with the sizeable dovish repricing in Fed expectations adding to downside risks for the currency pair.

Markets now see the Fed beginning to ease policy in June from a prior of July FEDWATCH.

As the U.S CPI-inspired drop puts USD/JPY on course to break a six-day win streak, this will provide relief for Japan’s Ministry of Finance, who have once again talked up the risks surrounding excessive moves currency. In turn, the pair has held off putting in a fresh multi-decade high after recently breaking above the 2023 peak.

With the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield now below 4.5%, down over 50bps since the Treasury refunding twist and tighter financial conditions Fed statement, there is an increased sense that yields have indeed peaked. In turn, this reduces the upside risks for the pair, while the threat of currency intervention from the MoF suggests that the risk-reward in higher USD/JPY is unfavourable.

Looking ahead, focus will fall onto the U.S. retail sales report. Another downside surprise would likely pave the way for USD/JPY to fall to its 55-DMA (149.03).

