BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar continues to hold big advantages over the yen

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. dollar looks set for bigger gains against the Japanese yen which looks set for further weakness due to fundamental and technical factors.

Japan's inflation recently beat forecasts, increasing expectations of a end to Bank of Japan negative rates in March or April. Regardless of this timing, the current huge gap between the Federal Reserve and BOJ keeps the overall bias on the upside.

USD/JPY will likely rise to retest the 2023/2022 151.92/94 peaks in coming sessions. That after remaining above the 149.17 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the (November-December) 151.92-140.27 (EBS) drop, for 14 sessions in a row. 14-day momentum remains positive, reinforcing the overall bullish market structure, as does the positive alignment of the daily tenkan and kijun lines.

As the 30- and 60-day correlations between USD/JPY and EUR/JPY are above +0.70, the two currency pairs tend to move in tandem. A rise in USD/JPY should also see the cross climb.

For more click on FXBUZ

Interest Rate Expectations Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/42XWN97

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/4bWP0wK

Correlation Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/4bSx2LG

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; editing by David Evans)

