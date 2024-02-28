News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar continues to hold big advantages over the yen

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

February 28, 2024 — 05:46 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. dollar looks set for bigger gains against the Japanese yen which looks set for further weakness due to fundamental and technical factors.

Japan's inflation recently beat forecasts, increasing expectations of a end to Bank of Japan negative rates in March or April. Regardless of this timing, the current huge gap between the Federal Reserve and BOJ keeps the overall bias on the upside.

USD/JPY will likely rise to retest the 2023/2022 151.92/94 peaks in coming sessions. That after remaining above the 149.17 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the (November-December) 151.92-140.27 (EBS) drop, for 14 sessions in a row. 14-day momentum remains positive, reinforcing the overall bullish market structure, as does the positive alignment of the daily tenkan and kijun lines.

As the 30- and 60-day correlations between USD/JPY and EUR/JPY are above +0.70, the two currency pairs tend to move in tandem. A rise in USD/JPY should also see the cross climb.

For more click on FXBUZ

Interest Rate Expectations Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/42XWN97

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/4bWP0wK

Correlation Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/4bSx2LG

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; editing by David Evans)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.