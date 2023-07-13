News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar collapse on Fed cut bets and risk-on flows eyes key closes

July 13, 2023 — 11:30 am EDT

The dollar index's 2.2% dive this week to below 100 for the first time since April 2022 is being driven by Wednesday and Thursday's disinflationary CPI and PPI, and the prospects for either deepening or forestalling further losses will depend on where EUR/USD and USD/JPY close the week.

EUR/USD, the majority index component, is at 16-month highs by its 200-week moving average and 1.1200. USD/JPY has already plunged 2.7% this week and 4.1% this month, but has found some support above 138 for now. A weekly EUR/USD close above 1.1200 and USD/JPY below 138 would signal a further index tumble toward supports by 99 and 97.40.

But with daily RSIs their most oversold since 2020 and 2-year Treasury-Bund yields spreads still just above June's lows, more of the dollar selling burden will fall on risk flows.

The fall so far has been driven by an aggressive pricing in of 2024 Fed rate cuts, which has boosted risk-on flows that weigh on the haven U.S. currency.

The S&P 500 is probing the final Fibo hurdle below 2021's peak, with the VIX extremely low and weekly RSI the highest since 2021.

All this may make Friday's July Michigan sentiment and Tuesday's retail sales, as well as corporate earnings reports particularly important for the dollar.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

