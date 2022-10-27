BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar cloud support could vanish if ECI, PCE come out soft

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose on Thursday, finding support from the daily ichimoku cloud and falling bund-Treasury yield spreads in the wake of the ECB meeting and U.S. data, but if Friday's U.S. ECI and PCE reports favor the Fed ending rate hikes sooner, the floor underneath the U.S. currency will become shaky.

The dollar index rebounded from a 109.53 low by the daily cloud top at 109.45, reprising the supporting role the cloud's played this year.

The index's majority component, EUR/USD fell after 1.00885/935 highs on EBS Wednesday and Thursday struggled with the cloud top, last at 1.0088, as well as the upper 10-day Bolli at 1.0010.

Sterling's rally hit 1.1645 on Wednesday in the middle of its daily cloud. Aside from the cloud, which falls away rapidly after Thursday, sterling needs to close above its downtrend line since February that Wednesday's 1.16385 high hit. Prices haven't been above daily cloud since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

U.S. data allowed Fed rate hike pricing to recede further. If Friday's PCE and ECI inflation reports extend that trend, dollar cloud support could vanish, with weekly props by 108 eyed.

