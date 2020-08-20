BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar close to seasonal bottom vs yen

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The worst might be over for the dollar this year, at least versus the yen, if seasonal patterns are any guide.

Though every year is different, over the past five years, USD/JPY's weakest period between late-July and late-August, falling on average 5.86 yen, was followed by an average 6.13 yen rise between Aug. 24 and Dec. 17.

Coronavirus has skewed this year, but USD/JPY tested fairly important support with July's low of 104.195 on EBS, including the ABC measured objective off the late March and June swing highs, and the 2019 low at 104.10 that had only fleetingly given way in the throes of March pandemic mayhem.

This is also an election year. In 2016, USD/JPY saw its low on Aug. 19. Again, this may be apples and oranges, as March's 101.18 looks like this year's downside outlier, but it's worth keeping in mind.

If USD/JPY doesn't break below July's lows fairly soon, there's a fair chance they will stand as this year's post-pandemic spasm low. The Sept. 7, 2016 low at 107.80 was the only new yearly low after August in the last five years.

