BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar close key after breaking key Fibo resistance vs yen

Nov 24 (Reuters) - USD/JPY breached resistance at 104.67, the 50% Fibo of the recent 105.68-3.655 dive, but it must close above it to trigger an attempt to reverse the downtrend from March's pandemic peak.

IMM spec shorts, who have been challenged by recent wild price ranges, may be more willing to relinquish what's left of their net short positions after three weeks with higher lows and particularly if vaccine and U.S. fiscal stimulus hopes imperil USD/JPY's pandemic downtrend.

The downtrend line from March, 100-day moving average, upper 21-day Bolli and daily cloud top will be by 105.53 on Wednesday. There hasn't been a close above the cloud top or 100-DMA since June. If cleared, the string of five lower monthly highs would be in play with October's 106.11 high.

The yen is a bit oversold intraday, so a 104.67-plus close today would show force behind the rebound. Nearby hurdles include the Nov. 13 and 16 EBS highs at 105.15/135 and Wednesday's cloud base by 105.13. The Nov. 11 lows at 105.01 will also overlap the falling 55-day moving average on Wednesday as possible figure resistance.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

