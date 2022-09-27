BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar close above 145 expiries vs yen, payrolls key for uptrend

Sept 27 (Reuters) - USD/JPY could consolidate below last week's 24-year peak of 145.90 and near 145 expiries before taking on Japan's MOF and pushing toward 1998's 147.63 high, with key U.S. jobs data next week.

USD/JPY traded near Monday's 144.79 post-Japan intervention recovery high on EBS and major 145 options expiries, supported by Tuesday's BOJ yield curve control JGB buying and a quarter-end corrective risk rebound.

A close above 145 and solid U.S. jobs data could trigger the next breakout toward 1998's 147.63 highs, as 145 is the 100% Fibo of August's base, and the 161.8% primary target is at 149.52.

Tuesday's BoJ YCC operations confirm they won't join the Fed and other central banks raising rates. Thus the MOF's FX intervention to slow USD/JPY gains will remain unsupported since Treasury yields remain very attractive. Traders will, however, be wary as prices approach to Thursday's 145.90 pre-intervention peak.

Quarter-end profit-taking on short Treasury and Fed hike expectation trades that were forced to extremes by spillover from the carnage in gilts have reversed on upside surprises in U.S. homes sales and consumer confidence . Friday's PCE and next Friday's U.S. jobs report look pivotal.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

