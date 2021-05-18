BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar clings to trendline support vs yen after more poor data

May 18 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell below the up trendline from January's lows on Tuesday, a close below which could target May's 108.34 lows, particularly if U.S. data -- like the latest housing starts -- continue to show tight supplies crimping economic growth and raising inflation risk for the dollar.

USD/JPY's 108.83 low on EBS breached the up trendline from January at 108.88 after breaking below 109.065, the 50% Fibo of the May 7-13 post-payrolls and post-CPI rise, now resistance.

USD/JPY has breached the uptrend several times since mid-April without closing below it, suggesting bulls have been defending against a bearish close. That implies a close below would mean bulls surrender control, leaving the May and April lows at 108.34/7.48 at risk.

Big downside misses in April non-farm payrolls , retail sales and housing starts and the surge in CPI all point to an inflationary imbalance of too much demand meeting too little supply. Because the Fed wants higher inflation over time, is convinced the current spate of inflation will be transitory and isn't seen raising rates before 2023, the dollar's real yield should remain lower than the yen's, unless the Fed is wrong and eventually raises rates faster than forecast.

