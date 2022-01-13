BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar clings to last key support before October's lows

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Thursday, extending losses following the previous session's U.S. CPI report and could be headed for a test of October's 93.277 lows if it closes below 61.8% Fibo of the October-November rise at 94.676, which is currently offering it support.

Crashing below its uptrend line from June, Wednesday's slide broke the 7-week range base since Oct. 24's trend high by the 38.2% Fibo of the October-November rise at 95.539. The dollar also closed below the 50% Fibo and daily cloud base by the uptrend line from June by 95.11.

Thursday's 94.652 low is by the 61.8% Fibo at 94.676. A close below that key Fibo would put October's 93.277 low in play. Reinforcing that as a major target and support are the 50% Fibo of the entire May-November pandemic recovery at 93.236 and the 161.8% Fibo objective derived from the Oct. 24-30 post-peak drop at 93.289. It's also by October's key low and July's swing high.

The magnitude of this breakdown fits with 30-day Bolli spreads having collapsed to their tightest since June 2014 beforehand, storing up huge potential energy for a breakout.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

