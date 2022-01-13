BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar clings to last key support before October's lows

US Markets

The dollar index fell on Thursday, extending losses following the previous session's U.S. CPI report and could be headed for a test of October's 93.277 lows if it closes below 61.8% Fibo of the October-November rise at 94.676, which is currently offering it support.

Crashing below its uptrend line from June, Wednesday's slide broke the 7-week range base since Oct. 24's trend high by the 38.2% Fibo of the October-November rise at 95.539. The dollar also closed below the 50% Fibo and daily cloud base by the uptrend line from June by 95.11.

Thursday's 94.652 low is by the 61.8% Fibo at 94.676. A close below that key Fibo would put October's 93.277 low in play. Reinforcing that as a major target and support are the 50% Fibo of the entire May-November pandemic recovery at 93.236 and the 161.8% Fibo objective derived from the Oct. 24-30 post-peak drop at 93.289. It's also by October's key low and July's swing high.

The magnitude of this breakdown fits with 30-day Bolli spreads having collapsed to their tightest since June 2014 beforehand, storing up huge potential energy for a breakout.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

