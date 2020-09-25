BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar clears hurdles vs yen, eyes 106 and maybe more

Sept 25 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose for a fifth session, breaking above key technical barriers including the 50% Fibo of its August-September slide and opening the door to the pivotal 55-DMA and daily cloud top by 106.

The gains propelled USD/JPY above the downtrend from late August and 21-day moving average at 105.575/62 on EBS. There's minor resistance from the 61.8% Fibo at 105.885 along the way, with the 55-DMA and cloud dropping there by Sep. 30.

The Fibo-projected target off the Sep. 21 104.00-90 base is at 106.355, and the major oversold bullish divergence bottom made from July and September lows suggests a sizeable recovery.

Safe-haven yen buying versus other major currencies mostly stalled this week, leaving USD/JPY vulnerable to the dollar's recovery .

USD/JPY has been unable to post a daily close above the daily cloud top and 100-DMA since June. The cloud top is now flat at 106.18 until twisting lower on Oct. 16. The 100-DMA is at 106.68 and dropping about 0.01 yen per session, whereas it was near the falling cloud base in July and August, perhaps expanding the rally's horizons.

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/33Y8wqr

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

