BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar clears 140 vs yen on US data, 141.16 eyed after Japan CPI

July 20 (Reuters) - USD/JPY cleared resistance at 140 after jobless claims and Philly Fed reports were bullish enough to send 2-year Treasury yields up 11bp, but a further rise toward key tech targets at 141.16 may have to wait until after Japan's CPI report on Friday.

The gains propelled USD/JPY above the 38.2% Fibo of the June-July dive at 140.23, and a close above there could set the stage for the 50% and daily kijun at 141.16 to be tested next. Last Wednesday's 140.33 high prior to that day's bearish U.S. CPI report is also in play.

This week's rebound from Friday's deeply oversold lows at key support was fueled by BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterating his view that the bank's ultra-easy policies do not yet need to be adjusted. That means Friday's Japan CPI report CPI would have to be well above forecast to make next Friday's BoJ meeting live.

It also comes as Japan export-led growth is challenged by weakening global demand, while pandemic related fiscal stimulus is also likely to expire.

The dollar bullish response to the unexpected drop in initial jobless claims was offset slightly by rising continued claims. The dreary Philly Fed index was brightened by the 6-month outlook surging to nearly a two-year high.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

