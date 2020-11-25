BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar chart's outlook darkens

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The dollar faces downward pressure from the biggest components of the USD index, euro, yen and pound. The USD index is in danger of breaking under a key technical level in coming sessions.

The dollar nursed losses on Wednesday as progress in developing a coronavirus vaccine and expectations for a fiscal boost from a new U.S. government triggered a shift of funds into riskier assets .

Medium-term downward pressure has increased on the dollar amid expectations that a calmer White House under President-elect Joe Biden will boost world commerce and monetary policy will remain easy -- solid reasons to expect investors to exit the dollar into the New Year .

USD index has edged lower towards the 91.729 Fibonacci level, a 76.4% retrace of the 88.251 to 102.99 (2018 to 2020) rise. A break and weekly close under 91.729 would severely weaken the underlying market structure.

