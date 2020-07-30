BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar chart points to continued weakness in August

July 30 (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Thursday after the Federal Reserve offered no real clues about its next moves, beyond an expected pledge to keep policy easy as new coronavirus infections stalled the U.S. economic recovery . But the technical outlook remains bleak.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, has been weak since March 24, when the U.S. began registering 10,000-plus COVID-19 cases . The index has broken under the 93.881 Fibonacci support, a 61.8% retracement of the 88.251 to 102.99 (2018-2020) rise.

A USD index close at the end of this week under 93.881 would increase the odds of a bigger slump to the 91.729 Fibonacci level, a 76.4% retracement of the same 88.251 to 102.99 gain.

Traders should keep a close eye on the euro, the biggest component of the USD index. A EUR/USD break above the 1.1823 Fibonacci level, a 61.8% retracement of the 1.2556 to 1.0636 (2018-2020) drop, would exert downside pressure on the U.S. currency deep into August.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

