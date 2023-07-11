BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar chart flashes more bearish signals

July 11 (Reuters) - As the U.S. dollar continues its steep decent, the daily chart points to an even bigger move lower in coming sessions.

The dollar weakened to a two-month low on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials signalled that the central bank was nearing the end of its tightening cycle. Several Fed officials said on Monday the central bank would be likely to need to raise interest rates further to bring down inflation but the end of its current monetary policy tightening cycle was getting close.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, has dropped and broken below the 101.705 Fibo: a 76.4% retrace of the 100.780 to 104.700 (April to May) rise. Fourteen-day momentum is negative, increasing the odds of an eventual big slump to the 2023 100.780 low posted in April. A daily close under the 101.705 Fibo would add to the bearish bias.

