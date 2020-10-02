BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar cedes safe-haven mantle to yen, challenged by key resistance

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The dollar trimmed its losses against the yen as stocks and Treasury yields rebounded from lows struck immediately after news that President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, suggesting the U.S. and Japanese currencies had not settled the fight for top safe-haven status.

For now, the price action restored the traditionally positive correlation between USD/JPY and stocks, but the durability of this shift may depend on the developing story of Trump's health .

Though a fiscal deal remains elusive, the current rebound in Treasury yields and stocks suggests markets remain hopeful that Congress may eventually approve new pandemic relief spending .

The Trump news, missing relief bill and mixed U.S. jobs data have left USD/JPY above key support at 104.90 , with the rebound from the session's 104.95 low on EBS still well short of the downtrend line from June that capped this week's highs, now at 105.74.

And this week's 105.80 high is reinforced by the daily cloud base and 61.8% Fibo of the 106.94-104 drop at 105.82, as well as the pivotal 55-DMA at 105.87. Clearing those hurdles is a tall order. For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/33lVOT2

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

