BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar carnage, yen sought, as U.S.-China tensions rise

U.S.-China tensions are sparking huge demand for the safe-haven yen, putting USD/JPY on course to close below a major Fibonacci level.

The dollar fell to a one-month low against the yen on Friday, after China ordered the United States to shut its Chengdu consulate in retaliation for the closure of its consulate in Texas .

USD/JPY is in danger of registering a weekly close under the 106.45 Fibonacci level, a 50% retracement of the 101.18 to 111.71 March rise, which in turn would weaken the market structure further. That would increase the odds for a steeper drop to the 105.20 Fibonacci level, a 61.8% retracement of the same 101.18 to 111.71 gain.

The dollar had already been battered by a resurgent coronavirus outbreak in the United States, improved sentiment in the euro zone and an increasingly bearish picture on the long-term USD index chart .

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

