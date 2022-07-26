US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar capped vs yen as Treasury-JGB yields spreads drop amid risk retreat

USD/JPY is marginally lower on a day when dollar-haven Treasury prices are broadly higher due to rising recession fears, particularly for the euro zone. Meanwhile, the yen is also being sought as a haven, and Treasury-JGB yields spreads are down due to BOJ policies limiting JGB yield movement.

After closing below the 21-day moving average the preceding two days, Tuesday's 136.845 high on EBS was capped exactly by this hurdle. A close above the 21-DMA is needed to reaffirm the shorter-term uptrend.

USD/JPY remains in a longer-term pandemic recovery uptrend, but carry trade demand from Fed rate hikes versus static and ultra-easy BOJ policy has lost support as 2-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads are 42bps below their 3.48% June 14 peak, the day before June FOMC's 75bp hike.

USD/JPY made new 24-year highs since then despite the 2-year spreads being contained by the market pricing-in a peak in Fed funds, now as soon as December. This, amid expectations the Fed will again hike rates 75bps on Wednesday to get to a neutral 2.5% level as economic data starts to soften due to tighter financial conditions .

The recessionary Treasury yield curve inversion now includes 6-month-10-year spreads.

