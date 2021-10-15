US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar by 2018 high versus yen, 2016 high eyed post-sales data

USD/JPY extended overnight gains on Friday to fresh three-year highs after stellar U.S. sales data [nAQN04R1T5], which could eventually help send USD/JPY back to 2016's 118.66 high and nearby Fibo-projected peak at 118.42.

USD/JPY's nearly 5% rally since the Sept. 22 Fed meeting was approaching major resistance from 2018's high and the 76.4% Fibo of the 2016-20 drop at 114.54/55, which could be a good place for a pullback before taking on the 2016 peak.

Treasury yields climbed on the data, which supported the Fed's drive to begin tapering this year and, potentially, raising rates in the second half of 2022.

Two-year Treasury yields are currently at 0.39%, well below pre-pandemic levels around 1.31%. The implied fed funds rate for next December is 0.46%, suggesting more upside for Treasury yields and the dollar.

If U.S. inflation proves stickier than previously expected it's realistic to expect more than two 25bp rate hikes by the Fed.

The BOJ has no inflation at hand, is likely to cut its growth and inflation forecasts and leave rates and JGB yield targets near zero.

Unlike in the past, broad yen weakening is no longer a boon for Japan's export-oriented economy, because surging import prices, particularly energy, are a big drag.

