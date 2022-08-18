BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bulls yearn for close above 135.50 vs yen, firmer Fed

US Markets

Dollar bulls yearn for close above 135.50 vs yen, firmer Fed

USD/JPY rose on Thursday after a mixed set of U.S. data, but it needs to close above Wednesday's 135.50 peak to set up a test of resistance near 136 and 137 as investors struggle with uncertainty about Fed rate hikes.

This is the third consecutive week with highs in the 135.50s -- which is near the 30-day moving average that trend followers use -- following its slide after the July Fed meeting as investors suspected that the second 75bp rate hike would diminish the amount of subsequent tightening.

USD/JPY eventually rebounded away from key supports as 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads recovered, though they remain below June's 3.43% daily closing trend high and were down 8bp on Thursday at 3.21%.

Thursday's jobless claims and Philly Fed data were more bullish than expected . However, highly interest rate sensitive existing home sales were weaker than forecast adding to the sense Fed hikes are hurting and recession risk is rising.

A USD/JPY weekly close above 135.50 would put Fibo and options resistance by 136 in play, but more hawkish Fed guidance is needed beyond there.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

