BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bulls vs yen spy 2023's peaks by 138, but with dip risk first

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

May 15, 2023 — 10:51 am EDT

May 15 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose on Monday, overcoming a brief pullback following weak but flighty NY Fed data and differing views from Fed speakers, and was eyeing March and May's 137.90/78 peaks, though Tuesday's U.S. retail sales and debt ceiling talks could delay the boost from last week's very bullish price action.

Friday's 135.765 close on EBS was bullishly above the daily tenkan, now at 135.06, and the weekly kijun at 134.73.

Along with the daily kijun at 134.81 they offer excellent support should Tuesday's events leave Treasury yields and risk-taking uninspired to challenge 2023's highs without correcting beforehand.

Correction hints are seen in a massive $2.13 bln 134.50 expiry on Wednesday and a sharp increase in 1-month risk-reversal premium for USD/JPY puts. USD/JPY could retest 2023's high near 138 before a pullback.

The yen weakened on Monday due to risk-on flows stemming from hopes a U.S. debt default will be averted, China will ramp up stimulus to boost flagging growth and the BoJ being reminded by the Japanese government about the need for caution in considering policy changes.

A weekly close above 38.2% of the 151.94-127.215 slide at 136.65 would target the 50% at 139.58.

