BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bulls trying to win from losing on risk-off flows

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The dollar index rebounded from important support after stocks and risk flows turned defensive in the wake of mediocre U.S. data and doubts about a pre-election pandemic relief bill.

The dollar has traded inversely to stocks since the pandemic forced Treasury yields closer to zero and those of other reserve currencies. This also made the dollar an appealing currency to fund risk trades.

Personal income, spending and savings data were near forecast but highlighted the collapse in fiscal support that sharply boosted all three of those measures in March and April. Plunging income and savings rates since then and a lack of a deal for more pandemic relief are making reflation trades funded with dollars appear more risky.

The dollar index found support at the convergence of the 21- and 55-day moving averages at 93.50/45 and the breakout point above the inverted head-and-shoulders neckline at 93.52. But it must close above the downtrend line from March's peak, last at 94.45, to have another go at September's 94.75 high by March's low and the upper 21-day Bolli. And S&Ps would have trend lower again. For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2SeTJ5h

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

