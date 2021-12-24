BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bulls really need to avoid getting trapped

Dec 24 (Reuters) - It looks increasingly likely that the U.S. dollar will end the year on a negative note, setting it up for a poor start to 2022.

The greenback has edged lower against a basket of currencies as easing fears about the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant support higher-risk currencies such as the Australian dollar and British pound.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, is currently trading close to its December open of 95.966. It will have to end the month above that level to break the 'seasonal curse' that has seen the index fall in 14 of the past 21 Decembers, including all of the last four years.

Last week the index registered a weekly close above the 96.098 Fibo, a 50% retrace of its 102.99 to 89.206 drop from 2020 to 2021, after failing to do so for four weeks in a row.

If there is not another weekly close above the 96.098 Fibo at the end of trading on Friday, a bull trap will be set - when a market breaks above a technical level but subsequently reverses, usually a bearish sign.

