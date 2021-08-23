BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bulls need a taper crystal ball

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City said on Friday its annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will take place virtually. This sends a strong message that taper plans could be influenced by the Delta variant.

The Fed openly favours tapering this year and committee hawks are in ascendance, but there is scope for disappointment.

There is a danger that investors and analysts are so heavily on board for a Fed taper before the year is out that any marked slowing in economic performance linked to the Delta variant could trigger a shift in the dollar's fortunes.

The market can't ignore the COVID-19 crisis measures being taken in Asia or the direct and indirect risks to the U.S. economy from the virus.

On balance the dollar is likely to push ahead and EUR/USD edge towards 1.1500, but such a move won't be smooth as the market attempts to second guess the Fed's taper plans.

Geopolitical and Delta variant risks have not gone away, and as such the Fed's taper outlook holds no guarantees.

