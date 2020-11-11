BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bulls join the herd of stocks optimists

Adds chart

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The dollar index tracked the S&P 500 higher on Wednesday, surpassing the two previous days' peaks near 38.2% Fibo resistance and bolstering the view that this week's vaccine optimism has positively correlated the U.S. currency to stocks.

Dollar index resistance comes at 93.21, where the 10-day moving average overlaps the 50% Fibo of the Nov. 4-9 dive. Short positioning may be supportive above there.

The surging in U.S. Treasury yields to 7-1/2-month highs after news of Joe Biden's presidential election victory, a potentially split Congress and COVID-19 vaccine progress, switched the dollar's negative correlation to the S&P 500 last month to positive this week.

The dollar could strengthen further if expectations resulting from those events -- fading pandemic economic restrictions in 2021 and less likelihood of massive deficit spending -- survive a difficult winter with the virus.

That would increase the attraction of risk-free Treasury yields versus negatively yielding core euro zone government debt and JGBs.

Tuesday's S&Ps correction from Monday's spike to record highs rebounded off the recently-cleared trendline across September and October highs. A quick retest of Monday's record highs seems a stretch given existing pandemic threats, but that might not be needed to keep the dollar firm.

