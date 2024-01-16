BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bulls in control versus yen, 147 breached

Jan 16 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has extended its recovery from the Q4 2023 151.90-140.25 sell-off with the pair breaking above the 147.00 handle. In the current narrative vacuum, carry trades remain in vogue, thus, much like 2023, the yen has been on the back foot to begin the year with USD/JPY up over 4%.

While the comments by Federal Reserve policymaker Christopher Waller helped lift USD/JPY, they were also consistent with to the possibility of the Fed beginning easing rates soon.

This will most likely take place in March, according to market pricing FEDWATCH, which attaches a 66% probability of a rate cut.

However, Waller provided the caveat that cuts should occur in a careful manner, prompting a reduction of 6bps in the total amount of cuts priced in for 2024 to 158bps.

For USD/JPY, the path of least resistance is tilted on the upside in which a daily close above 147 will likely open the door towards 147.45-50, marking the 61.8% retracement of the Q4 2023 sell-off.

However, the USD/JPY rally is beginning to look overdone. The hourly RSI is hovering around 80, which has often preceded a pullback.

Meanwhile, a lack of follow through in the move higher in U.S. Treasury yields would be a warning for bulls chasing USD/JPY higher.

Support resides at 146 (50% fib) and 145.05 (200-hour MA)

USDJPY hourly chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3U2W7NE

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

