BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bulls in charge vs yen as US rates set direction

May 26, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

May 26 (Reuters) - USD/JPY appeared set to end a strong week on a firm note, hitting fresh six-month highs following unexpectedly strong core PCE inflation -- the Fed's preferred measure of price growth -- that will leave the focus on yields to potentially drive it peaks beyond the 142 level.

The USD/JPY rally has been predominantly driven by rising U.S. yields, with the 10-year now above 3.8% as firm data supports the case for a June hike by the Federal Reserve FEDWATCH.

Core PCE inflation came in at 4.7%, surpassing the Reuters consensus forecast of 4.6% and highlighting the sticky nature of price growth, which will likely see Fed hawks vote in favour of a June hike.

Key areas to watch in the 10-year yield is pre-regional bank crisis levels at 3.9% and 4.0%. A decisive break above the latter would likely place USD/JPY on course for a test of 142.25 where the November 21-22 highs reside.

Technically, the RSI has moved into overbought territory, which suggests caution in chasing USD/JPY higher. However, with yields yet to pull back meaningfully, dip buying in the pair is likely to persist.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

