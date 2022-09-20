US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bulls hope Fed goes as big as the Riksbank

Publisher
Reuters
Published
office
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. dollar bulls hope the Federal Reserve takes a leaf out of the Swedish central bank's book and raises interest rates by a larger than expected 100 basis points on Wednesday.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. dollar bulls hope the Federal Reserve takes a leaf out of the Swedish central bank's book and raises interest rates by a larger than expected 100 basis points on Wednesday.

The Swedish krona jumped after the Riksbank defied the consensus forecast for a 75 bps increase and delivered a full percentage point hike on Tuesday, with its accompanying press release saying "inflation is too high".

Last week's U.S. inflation data for August was hotter than expected, and spurred a hawkish shift in Fed expectations -- to the benefit of the greenback.

A 75 bps increase is the consensus expectation for the Fed on Wednesday, with money markets currently pricing a 21% chance of a 100 bps rise. FEDWATCH

Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators raised their net USD long position by $1.06 billion to $17.24 billion in the week ended Sept. 13 (IMM speculators have been net USD long since July 2021).

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Sk9NPQ

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular