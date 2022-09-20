BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bulls hope Fed goes as big as the Riksbank

Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. dollar bulls hope the Federal Reserve takes a leaf out of the Swedish central bank's book and raises interest rates by a larger than expected 100 basis points on Wednesday.

The Swedish krona jumped after the Riksbank defied the consensus forecast for a 75 bps increase and delivered a full percentage point hike on Tuesday, with its accompanying press release saying "inflation is too high".

Last week's U.S. inflation data for August was hotter than expected, and spurred a hawkish shift in Fed expectations -- to the benefit of the greenback.

A 75 bps increase is the consensus expectation for the Fed on Wednesday, with money markets currently pricing a 21% chance of a 100 bps rise. FEDWATCH

Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators raised their net USD long position by $1.06 billion to $17.24 billion in the week ended Sept. 13 (IMM speculators have been net USD long since July 2021).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

