BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bulls hope Fed changes rate hike gear again

U.S. dollar bulls hope the Federal Reserve springs a surprise and raises interest rates by a larger-than-expected 100 basis points next week, as this could spur further greenback gains.

Only four out of 102 economists polled by Reuters forecast a 100-bps Fed hike on July 27. The other 98 expect an increase of 75 bps.

Interest rate futures currently suggest there is a 21% chance of the Fed raising rates by 100 bps on July 27, down from 86% last Thursday (24 hours after hotter than expected U.S. June inflation data). FEDWATCH

The Fed has changed gears twice since it kicked off its rate tightening cycle with a 25-bps increase in March, with May's 50-bps hike followed by a 75-bps rise last month.

IMM speculators upped their net USD long position by $3.04 billion to $16.69 billion in the fortnight ended July 12 (ahead of the hot U.S. inflation data).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

