BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bulls have tightened their grip

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. dollar bulls have overcome major technical resistance which has helped them to tighten their grip on the market as the fundamental outlook continues to brighten.

A recent run of resilient U.S. economic data has suggested inflation is still sticky enough to deter the Federal Reserve from cutting rates too much or too quickly this year, which has boosted the dollar.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, staged a big recovery after it found solid support just ahead of the 102.276 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of the 100.610 to 104.970 (December to February) rise, on March 3.

Tuesday's important close above the thick Ichimoku daily cloud, that currently spans the wide 102.790-103.728 region, adds to the overall upside bias for an eventual 2024 104.97 test. A break above which would unmask the 105.752 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 107.340 to 100.610 (October to December) drop.

