BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bulls have the space to force a big rebound

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The dollar has room to break higher in coming sessions, despite softening at the end of last week, as the speculative long position is not big enough to prevent a greenback recovery.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ended Oct. 18, the value of the net long position held by speculators edged higher to $10.21 billion from $9.33 billion a week earlier. As the current long remains well below July's $18.98 billion peak, there is room for a big dollar recovery.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a component of six other currencies, dropped on Friday. The safe-haven currency has steadied against major peers this week, despite signs Federal Reserve rate hikes are putting the brakes on the world's biggest economy. U.S. business activity contracted for a fourth straight month in October.

The technical outlook is positive as USD index remains well ahead of the 109.627 Fibo support - a 38.2% retrace of the 101.29 to 114.78 (May to September) gain. A rebound above the recent 114.78 multi-year high is likely.

