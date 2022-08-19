BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bulls eye highs above 139 vs yen on Fed inflation fight

Aug 19 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose to a high for the month on Friday, extending the previous session's gains when a slew of Fed policymakers said it was too early to declare victory over inflation, could drive gains toward the July 14 high by 139.38.

U.S. and Japanese rate futures make it clear that, barring an extreme haven bid or Fed pivot, USD/JPY is likely to add to recent gains.

Fed funds futures indicate 120bp of hikes in U.S. rates by year-end, contrasting with just a 1bp hike by the BoJ. On an absolute basis, U.S. rates are projected to be 3.53% by December while Japan will remain in negative territory at -0.0027%.

With rates favoring the dollar, and no Fed pivot in sight, bulls now target the upper 21-day Bolli at 137.57 and then the July 22 high at 137.96 as bulls make a run at the July 14 2022 high by 139.38.

The stark divergence in U.S.-Japan rates, coupled with heightened global recession expectations, underscores the dearth of hope for a significant yen rise, as long as the Fed maintains its hawkish resolve on inflation-fighting.

