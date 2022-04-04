US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bulls expect third time's the charm for a Fed-led range breakout

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

The dollar index is making its third attempt to breakout beyond March's 99.415 pandemic recovery peak after last week's sell-off held a troika of Fibo props and as 2-year Treasury-Bund and Treasury-JGB yield spreads surge to nearly three-year highs.

April 4 (Reuters) - The dollar index is making its third attempt to breakout beyond March's 99.415 pandemic recovery peak after last week's sell-off held a troika of Fibo props and as 2-year Treasury-Bund and Treasury-JGB yield spreads surge to nearly three-year highs.

The main macro argument for the dollar breaking out toward long-term Fibo targets at 99.737 and 100.288 is that the Fed is seen raising rates to at least 3% by the end of 2023 versus roughly 1.3% for the ECB and virtually no BOJ rate hikes expected.

Euro zone economic and investor sentiment have plunged, pointing to a recession in Q2, while the U.S. economy's biggest problem is finding enough workers to fill vast job openings .

With the euro and yen accounting for roughly 70% of the dollar index and currencies driven largely by interest rate, a breakout looks likely assuming Tuesday's ISM non-manufacturing report and Wednesday's FOMC minutes don't dim rate hike and balance sheet trimming prospects.

The economic fallout from the war in Ukraine remains uncertain , even if crucial natural gas flows from Russia to the West persist , so far allaying one major worry. But oil prices are on the rise again as supply tightness, aggravated by waning Russian shipments, remains despite reserves releases ; reserves that will eventually have to be refilled.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3LA3xjI

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3jabmjP

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular