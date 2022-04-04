BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bulls expect third time's the charm for a Fed-led range breakout

April 4 (Reuters) - The dollar index is making its third attempt to breakout beyond March's 99.415 pandemic recovery peak after last week's sell-off held a troika of Fibo props and as 2-year Treasury-Bund and Treasury-JGB yield spreads surge to nearly three-year highs.

The main macro argument for the dollar breaking out toward long-term Fibo targets at 99.737 and 100.288 is that the Fed is seen raising rates to at least 3% by the end of 2023 versus roughly 1.3% for the ECB and virtually no BOJ rate hikes expected.

Euro zone economic and investor sentiment have plunged, pointing to a recession in Q2, while the U.S. economy's biggest problem is finding enough workers to fill vast job openings .

With the euro and yen accounting for roughly 70% of the dollar index and currencies driven largely by interest rate, a breakout looks likely assuming Tuesday's ISM non-manufacturing report and Wednesday's FOMC minutes don't dim rate hike and balance sheet trimming prospects.

The economic fallout from the war in Ukraine remains uncertain , even if crucial natural gas flows from Russia to the West persist , so far allaying one major worry. But oil prices are on the rise again as supply tightness, aggravated by waning Russian shipments, remains despite reserves releases ; reserves that will eventually have to be refilled.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

