BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar bull run to end if Fed raises CPI target

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The dollar's bull run would come to a juddering halt if the Federal Reserve unexpectedly raises its inflation target from 2%, as this would effectively confirm that the Fed's rate tightening cycle is over.

Odds are against the Fed re-writing its inflation rule book anytime soon, with Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins last week saying "if we're in the middle of battling inflation as we are right now, to me, that's not a time when you change the goal posts".

If the Fed were to spring a huge dovish surprise and raise its inflation target, other countries could follow suit, including the UK. On Thursday, a leading think tank said a future British government should consider raising the Bank of England's inflation target from 2% to 3%.

The consensus expectation is that the Fed will keep rates unchanged over coming months, although 26 out of 111 economists polled by Reuters since last week's above forecast 3.7% US CPI print predicted a hike before 2024.

