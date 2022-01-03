BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar builds off of key December base ahead of major data, Fed view

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied on Monday and has some room to rebound after the previous session's December low at 95.568 held above by the Nov. 30 Omicron-induced low and 38.2% Fibo of the October-November rally, but upside may be limited slightly before key U.S. data this week.

The dollar is bid on sharply higher Treasury yields, widening spreads over Bund and gilt yields, and likely JGBs when they resume trading.

Resistance is by the 30-DMA, Thursday's rebound high, and the kijun at 96.21/22/23. A close above 96.23 would reinforce the reversal from Friday's lows and toward November's 96.938 peak.

The dollar's rise since mid-2021 has been based on the Fed outpacing the ECB and BOJ in removing pandemic stimulus and raising rates due to higher inflation and stronger growth.

But the dollar couldn't clear November's peak with Dec. 15's fleeting 96.914 high and double-top amid Omicron uncertainty. Now prices are no longer overbought and the uptrend is intact above 95.54 supports.

If U.S. ISMs, ADP, jobless claims, non-farm payrolls and FOMC minutes this week affirm Fed tightening plans, December's lows will be an important base unless Omicron data become more dire for the U.S. than Europe and Japan in January.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

