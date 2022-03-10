BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar builds new base as ECB tries to square risk circles

March 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index's sharp pullback from Monday's Ukraine crisis peak eased overbought pressures and held important chart supports, facilitating its bounce after a brief EUR/USD rise on the ECB's plan to wind down asset purchases faster faded.

The index fell from 99.415 to 97.702 this week in a correction of heavily overbought conditions for the haven dollar, enhanced by hopes of greater euro zone fiscal cohesion and potential improvement in efforts at a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.

However, there is still no progress in talks to end the worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis . Meanwhile, 2-year BTP and Bund yields surged 20bp and 12.5bp on Thursday, a preview of how much more any new fiscal stimulus will cost, as the ECB deals with the soaring inflation and crisis fallout risks.

The dollar index has rebounded from Thursday's 97.702 low by the 38.2% Fibo of the February-March rise, February's highs and the cleared 61.8% Fibo of the 2020-21 drop at 97.78/74/725, with Monday's 98.664 low now resistance.

More ECB rate hikes have been priced in for 2022, last at 43bp, but there's 167bp of Fed hikes priced in, after U.S. core February CPI met forecasts at 6.4% from 6.0% in January .

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

