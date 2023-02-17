BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar building for a significant technical break out

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The dollar has been drawing good demand since basing in early February and despite recent volatility there is pressure building for a significant technical breakout.

The dollar has gained 3.4% this month versus its basket of six other major currencies having survived a dive towards its weekly Ichimoku cloud base at 100.62 on Feb. 1. The top of this cloud is now in sight at 104.71. The cloud has contained the dollar since January's price breakdown from 105.63.

A break above the weekly cloud would bring key Fibonacci retracement levels into play. The 38.2% and 50% levels taken off the 114.78-100.80 Oct-Feb drop are at 106.14 and 107.79, respectively.

The daily chart also shows potential for an Ichimoku cloud breach, this time breaking inside the cloud. Early Friday action has seen a breach of the cloud base, 103.85. The cloud itself is thick and falling, which could slow a further dollar advance. The last price close inside the daily cloud occurred in November.

A bull target on the daily chart would be the sell-off high from Jan. 6 at 105.63.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

