BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar breaks haven yen's pandemic dam, 114.55 eyed if risk holds on

Aug 10 (Reuters) - USD/JPY sprinted well above its pandemic and 2019 highs at 112.23/40 on Monday and appears to be headed toward 2018's 114.55 peak, though perhaps with a pullback along the way to correct overbought pressures.

Interim targets are 161.8% Fibos off October's and August's low at 113.60/4.15. Dips toward the 112.40/23 breakpoint should bring buyers who missed the breakout, if risk acceptance holds up.

The yen has suffered in the wake of markets' lack of worry over Friday's second consecutive payrolls miss . Treasury yields and futures pricing of Fed hikes next year accelerated after the report on the assumption the data wouldn't stop tapering after November's meeting or rate rises in H2 2020.

USD/JPY shorts, who appeared to be hoping the 2019 highs at 112.40 on EBS would hold, have been squeezed as the stock market weathered the rise in Treasury yields fairly well, making negatively yielding, or nearly so, JGBs far less appealing.

Adding to yen selling pressure is sharply rising energy prices, given Japan's dependence on foreign supplies, especially since retiring nuclear power plants after the Fukushima disasters.

The main driver of USD/JPY gains is rising Treasury-JGB yield spreads that the BOJ will not thwart with rate hikes.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

